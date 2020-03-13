XYO

XYO is the original and largest DePIN, with millions of nodes worldwide. It collects and validates real-world data, bridging Web3 and Web2 in AI, geolocation, and beyond. Our Proof of Location and Proof of Origin technologies power real-world data validation across RWA management, DePIN tracking, real-world gaming, and more. The COIN app by XYO fueled massive network growth. XYO Layer One, our native blockchain, provides scalable, interoperable infrastructure for decentralized data validation, enabling seamless integration, enhanced privacy, and efficient roll-ups.

NumeXYO

PozițieNo.228

Capitalizare de piață$0,00

Capitalizare de piață complet diluată$0,00

Cotă de piață%

Volum de tranzacționare/capitalizare de piață (24 h)0

Ofertă află în circulație--

Ofertă maximă13.931.216.938

Ofertă totală13.931.216.938

Rată de circulație%

Data emiterii--

Prețul la care activul a fost emis pentru prima dată--

Maxim dintotdeauna0.0820290796298041,2021-11-06

Cel mai mic preț0.0000960677747658,2020-03-13

Lanț de blocuri publicETH

Sector

Rețele sociale

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceDeclarație de declinare a responsabilității: Datele sunt furnizate de cmc și nu trebuie considerate drept consultanță pentru investiții.

