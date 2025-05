XVG

The Verge was released on October 9, 2014. XVG is an open source cryptocurrency (100% PoW) based on Bitcoin technology. Its core algorithms are Scrypt and X17. The block time is only 30 seconds, and the reward is recalculated based on the total number of blocks generated. Designed to facilitate payments in everyday use, Verge Coin was launched in 2014 under the name Dogecoin Darkness, and only changed its name to Verge in 2016.

NumeXVG

PozițieNo.344

Capitalizare de piață$0.00

Capitalizare de piață complet diluată$0.00

Cotă de piață%

Volum de tranzacționare/capitalizare de piață (24 h)0.06%

Ofertă află în circulație16,521,951,235.741348

Ofertă maximă0

Ofertă totală16,521,951,235.741348

Rată de circulație%

Data emiterii--

Prețul la care activul a fost emis pentru prima dată--

Maxim dintotdeauna0.3005880117416382,2017-12-23

Cel mai mic preț0.00000216713010559,2015-02-05

Lanț de blocuri publicXVG

Sector

Rețele sociale

