XEP

XEP is the core of a powerful, community-driven ecosystem, designed for growth and innovation. The Electra Protocol blockchain (Layer 1) provides the foundation for seamless, secure trading, while OmniXEP’s fast Layer 2 technology, unbreakable smart contracts, and ultra-low fees make it easy to build and trade. With ElectraDEX integrated, creating and exchanging tokens is simple. Whether you’re a developer or creator, you’re welcome to build on XEP and be part of this decentralized future

NumeXEP

PozițieNo.1354

Capitalizare de piață$0.00

Capitalizare de piață complet diluată$0.00

Cotă de piață%

Volum de tranzacționare/capitalizare de piață (24 h)0.00%

Ofertă află în circulație18,201,934,513.298645

Ofertă maximă30,000,000,000

Ofertă totală18,201,934,513.298645

Rată de circulație0.6067%

Data emiterii--

Prețul la care activul a fost emis pentru prima dată--

Maxim dintotdeauna0.00364294,2021-02-06

Cel mai mic preț0.000164469871839282,2023-09-24

Lanț de blocuri publicXEP

IntroducereXEP is the core of a powerful, community-driven ecosystem, designed for growth and innovation. The Electra Protocol blockchain (Layer 1) provides the foundation for seamless, secure trading, while OmniXEP’s fast Layer 2 technology, unbreakable smart contracts, and ultra-low fees make it easy to build and trade. With ElectraDEX integrated, creating and exchanging tokens is simple. Whether you’re a developer or creator, you’re welcome to build on XEP and be part of this decentralized future

Sector

Rețele sociale

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceDeclarație de declinare a responsabilității: Datele sunt furnizate de cmc și nu trebuie considerate drept consultanță pentru investiții.

MEXC este cel mai simplu mod de a intra în lumea cripto. Explorează cea mai importantă platformă de schimb de criptomonede din lume pentru a cumpăra, tranzacționa și câștiga criptomonede. Tranzacționează Bitcoin BTC, Ethereum ETH și peste 3.000 de criptomonede alternative.
Căutare
Favorite
XEP/USDT
Electra Protocol
----
--
Maxim 24 h
--
Minim 24 h
--
Volum 24 h (XEP)
--
Sumă 24 h (USDT)
--
Diagramă
Info
Registru de ordine
Tranzacții de piață
Registru de ordine
Tranzacții de piață
Registru de ordine
Tranzacții de piață
Tranzacții de piață
Spot
Ordine deschise（0）
Istoric ordine
Istoric de tranzacționare
Poziții deschise (0)
MEXC este cel mai simplu mod de a intra în lumea cripto. Explorează cea mai importantă platformă de schimb de criptomonede din lume pentru a cumpăra, tranzacționa și câștiga criptomonede. Tranzacționează Bitcoin BTC, Ethereum ETH și peste 3.000 de criptomonede alternative.
XEP/USDT
Electra Protocol
--
--‎--
Maxim 24 h
--
Minim 24 h
--
Volum 24 h (XEP)
--
Sumă 24 h (USDT)
--
Diagramă
Registru de ordine
Tranzacții de piață
Info
Ordine deschise（0）
Istoric ordine
Istoric de tranzacționare
Poziții deschise (0)
network_iconRețea anormală
Linie 1
Serviciu virtual pentru clienți
Loading...