eCash is the natural continuation of the Bitcoin Cash project. Realizing the vision of the legendary Milton Friedman, eCash follows through on key promises such as the innovative Avalanche consensus layer while also introducing concepts never before seen in a Bitcoin project such as staking, fork-free network upgrades, and subchains.

PozițieNo.133

Capitalizare de piață$0.00

Capitalizare de piață complet diluată$0.00

Cotă de piață0.0001%

Volum de tranzacționare/capitalizare de piață (24 h)0.00%

Ofertă află în circulație19,872,185,922,583

Ofertă maximă21,000,000,000,000

Ofertă totală19,872,185,922,583

Rată de circulație0.9462%

Data emiterii2021-07-05 00:00:00

Prețul la care activul a fost emis pentru prima dată--

Maxim dintotdeauna0.000592590659826054,2021-11-10

Cel mai mic preț0.000015996212103553,2025-04-07

Lanț de blocuri publicBCHA

