VICE
VICE is the native token of the VICE competition platform, designed to transform the crypto competition market by offering high-value prizes, including luxury assets and exclusive experiences. Backed by strategic partnerships, top-tier exchange listings, and a robust marketing strategy, VICE integrates seamlessly into Web3, delivering a scalable and engaging ecosystem with strong token utility and sustainable growth potential.
NumeVICE
PozițieNo.948
Capitalizare de piață$0.00
Capitalizare de piață complet diluată$0.00
Cotă de piață%
Volum de tranzacționare/capitalizare de piață (24 h)0.03%
Ofertă află în circulație988,310,463.0407467
Ofertă maximă1,000,000,000
Ofertă totală1,000,000,000
Rată de circulație0.9883%
Data emiterii--
Prețul la care activul a fost emis pentru prima dată--
Maxim dintotdeauna0.08516221173980727,2025-04-18
Cel mai mic preț0.012377168049705263,2025-02-03
Lanț de blocuri publicETH
