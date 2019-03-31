TOP

TOP Network is mainly committed to providing services for massive ordinary users, satisfying high-demand user experience, supporting cost-sensitive large-scale real business, and is the blockchain infrastructure of the Internet of Value. Businesses such as Web3.0, GameFi, and Metaverse, which are very sensitive to transaction throughput, transaction confirmation speed, transaction fees, and user experience, are the core businesses in the TOP Network ecosystem. To support these businesses, TOP Chain has built a powerful public chain with low cost, low entry barrier, and high throughput via a series of innovative technologies such as sharding and a three-layer network, which has strong adaptability and can meet the requirements of high frequency and real-time performance of the real businesses.

NumeTOP

PozițieNo.1661

Capitalizare de piață$0.00

Capitalizare de piață complet diluată$0.00

Cotă de piață%

Volum de tranzacționare/capitalizare de piață (24 h)0.02%

Ofertă află în circulație14,400,583,004

Ofertă maximă0

Ofertă totală20,000,000,000

Rată de circulație%

Data emiterii--

Prețul la care activul a fost emis pentru prima dată--

Maxim dintotdeauna0.036536170624,2019-03-31

Cel mai mic preț0.000136456926493861,2025-01-13

Lanț de blocuri publicTOP

IntroducereTOP Network is mainly committed to providing services for massive ordinary users, satisfying high-demand user experience, supporting cost-sensitive large-scale real business, and is the blockchain infrastructure of the Internet of Value. Businesses such as Web3.0, GameFi, and Metaverse, which are very sensitive to transaction throughput, transaction confirmation speed, transaction fees, and user experience, are the core businesses in the TOP Network ecosystem. To support these businesses, TOP Chain has built a powerful public chain with low cost, low entry barrier, and high throughput via a series of innovative technologies such as sharding and a three-layer network, which has strong adaptability and can meet the requirements of high frequency and real-time performance of the real businesses.

Sector

Rețele sociale

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceDeclarație de declinare a responsabilității: Datele sunt furnizate de cmc și nu trebuie considerate drept consultanță pentru investiții.