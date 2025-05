SWEAT

Sweatcoin is a highly popular mobile fitness app that was first launched in 2016. With over 110 million users worldwide, the app sets out to motivate healthier living by rewarding users for daily physical activity. Users are rewarded with an in-app currency — Sweatcoin, a non-crypto virtual token which functions as a monetary incentive to reward users for their physical activity. Users can now convert Sweatcoin to SWEAT — the crypto token — to claim real world prizes and experiences. Sweatcoin is ranked first for the most downloaded health and fitness app in 58 countries.

NumeSWEAT

PozițieNo.774

Capitalizare de piață$0.00

Capitalizare de piață complet diluată$0.00

Cotă de piață%

Volum de tranzacționare/capitalizare de piață (24 h)0.08%

Ofertă află în circulație7,117,803,327.37

Ofertă maximă21,867,346,500.41

Ofertă totală21,151,855,511.633

Rată de circulație0.3254%

Data emiterii--

Prețul la care activul a fost emis pentru prima dată--

Maxim dintotdeauna0.09348826436965357,2022-09-14

Cel mai mic preț0.003296681784294795,2025-05-31

Lanț de blocuri publicETH

Sector

Rețele sociale

