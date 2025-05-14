SUIAGENT

aiSUI is a groundbreaking AI dApp suite developed on the Sui blockchain, designed to enable anyone to build, launch, and monetize intelligent agents. By combining advanced AI tooling with blockchain infrastructure, aiSUI lowers the barrier for developers and businesses to enter the AI economy. Users can create custom AI agents using a powerful no-code or low-code platform, tokenize them instantly, and deploy them to perform useful on-chain or off-chain tasks. Powered by the $SUIAGENT token, aiSUI empowers businesses, developers, and communities with seamless AI monetization and integration.

NumeSUIAGENT

PozițieNo.3541

Capitalizare de piață$0.00

Capitalizare de piață complet diluată$0.00

Cotă de piață%

Volum de tranzacționare/capitalizare de piață (24 h)0.00%

Ofertă află în circulație0

Ofertă maximă1,300,000,000

Ofertă totală1,300,000,000

Rată de circulație0%

Data emiterii--

Prețul la care activul a fost emis pentru prima dată--

Maxim dintotdeauna0.00313010043849149,2025-05-14

Cel mai mic preț0.000291777690145497,2025-05-23

Lanț de blocuri publicSUI

IntroducereaiSUI is a groundbreaking AI dApp suite developed on the Sui blockchain, designed to enable anyone to build, launch, and monetize intelligent agents. By combining advanced AI tooling with blockchain infrastructure, aiSUI lowers the barrier for developers and businesses to enter the AI economy. Users can create custom AI agents using a powerful no-code or low-code platform, tokenize them instantly, and deploy them to perform useful on-chain or off-chain tasks. Powered by the $SUIAGENT token, aiSUI empowers businesses, developers, and communities with seamless AI monetization and integration.

Sector

Rețele sociale

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceDeclarație de declinare a responsabilității: Datele sunt furnizate de cmc și nu trebuie considerate drept consultanță pentru investiții.