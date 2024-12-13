STAGE
Stage revolutionizes the music industry by merging Idol-style addictive music competitions with SocialFi, allowing fans to impact artists' success and earn Real World Assets (RWAs) in return, gaining tangible stakes in their careers. This creates a dynamic community where every interaction enriches both the fan and the artist's journey. As the first platform to embrace AI music, Stage introduces AI music competitions and on-chain tools, enabling anyone to tokenize music samples, melodies, beats, and vocals, pioneering a new era of interactive and investment-driven music engagement. The stars of tomorrow will be born on Stage!
NumeSTAGE
PozițieNo.2625
Capitalizare de piață$0.00
Capitalizare de piață complet diluată$0.00
Cotă de piață%
Volum de tranzacționare/capitalizare de piață (24 h)0.02%
Ofertă află în circulație1,543,128,482
Ofertă maximă10,000,000,000
Ofertă totală10,000,000,000
Rată de circulație0.1543%
Data emiterii--
Prețul la care activul a fost emis pentru prima dată--
Maxim dintotdeauna0.004673122335820334,2024-12-13
Cel mai mic preț0.000099941645258923,2025-05-31
Lanț de blocuri publicBSC
Rețele sociale
