SHIRO
Shiro Neko, “White Cat” in Japanese, is embarking on a journey to prove himself in the crypto sphere. Under the mentorship of the legendary Shiba Inu, Shiro learns the ways of blockchain, striving to build his own legacy with $SHIRO.
NumeSHIRO
PozițieNo.1201
Capitalizare de piață$0.00
Capitalizare de piață complet diluată$0.00
Cotă de piață%
Volum de tranzacționare/capitalizare de piață (24 h)0.00%
Ofertă află în circulație1,000,000,000,000,000
Ofertă maximă1,000,000,000,000,000
Ofertă totală1,000,000,000,000,000
Rată de circulație1%
Data emiterii--
Prețul la care activul a fost emis pentru prima dată--
Maxim dintotdeauna0.000000903797352871,2024-12-02
Cel mai mic preț0.000000000527740699,2024-12-02
Lanț de blocuri publicETH
IntroducereShiro Neko, “White Cat” in Japanese, is embarking on a journey to prove himself in the crypto sphere. Under the mentorship of the legendary Shiba Inu, Shiro learns the ways of blockchain, striving to build his own legacy with $SHIRO.
Sector
Rețele sociale
etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceDeclarație de declinare a responsabilității: Datele sunt furnizate de cmc și nu trebuie considerate drept consultanță pentru investiții.