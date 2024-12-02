SHIRO

Shiro Neko, “White Cat” in Japanese, is embarking on a journey to prove himself in the crypto sphere. Under the mentorship of the legendary Shiba Inu, Shiro learns the ways of blockchain, striving to build his own legacy with $SHIRO.

NumeSHIRO

PozițieNo.1201

Capitalizare de piață$0.00

Capitalizare de piață complet diluată$0.00

Cotă de piață%

Volum de tranzacționare/capitalizare de piață (24 h)0.00%

Ofertă află în circulație1,000,000,000,000,000

Ofertă maximă1,000,000,000,000,000

Ofertă totală1,000,000,000,000,000

Rată de circulație1%

Data emiterii--

Prețul la care activul a fost emis pentru prima dată--

Maxim dintotdeauna0.000000903797352871,2024-12-02

Cel mai mic preț0.000000000527740699,2024-12-02

Lanț de blocuri publicETH

IntroducereShiro Neko, “White Cat” in Japanese, is embarking on a journey to prove himself in the crypto sphere. Under the mentorship of the legendary Shiba Inu, Shiro learns the ways of blockchain, striving to build his own legacy with $SHIRO.

Sector

Rețele sociale

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceDeclarație de declinare a responsabilității: Datele sunt furnizate de cmc și nu trebuie considerate drept consultanță pentru investiții.