Shib is an experiment in decentralized spontaneous community building. After our initial launch a leaders group was formed by prominent members of the telegram community. This group's purpose is to allocate skills within the community to appropriate roles in Shibs development and collectively agree on decisions for Shibs future. Anyone who has skills or time they can contribute to Shib will be invited to help develop and advance Shib. This group has so far been responsible for logo creation, social media presence, marketing and website development. Shibs community is the beating heart of this project and will continue to evolve and expand.

NumeSHIB

PozițieNo.19

Capitalizare de piață$0.00

Capitalizare de piață complet diluată$0.00

Cotă de piață0.0022%

Volum de tranzacționare/capitalizare de piață (24 h)0.00%

Ofertă află în circulație589,249,738,948,632.8

Ofertă maximă589,552,695,333,683

Ofertă totală589,504,168,190,509.2

Rată de circulație0.9994%

Data emiterii--

Prețul la care activul a fost emis pentru prima dată--

Maxim dintotdeauna0.000088450814267188,2021-10-28

Cel mai mic preț0.00000000008164606,2020-09-01

Lanț de blocuri publicETH

Sector

Rețele sociale

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceDeclarație de declinare a responsabilității: Datele sunt furnizate de cmc și nu trebuie considerate drept consultanță pentru investiții.