SERO

SERO is a next-generation privacy blockchain that supports smart contracts and enables the issuance of privacy coins and anonymous assets. Known as a private version of Ethereum, SERO uses zero-knowledge proofs, a cryptographic method that performs better than the one used by ZCash. With native anonymous transactions, SERO is the world's first true privacy platform for Decentralized Applications(DApps). SERO also employs the most advanced POW + POS consensus, which provides significantly better network security and performance than POW consensus-based blockchains. The project is funded by former IDG co-founder Mr. Suyang Zhang, LD Capital and Quantum Investment Fund, and is currently collaborating with major mining pools such as F2Pool.

NumeSERO

PozițieNo.1671

Capitalizare de piață$0.00

Capitalizare de piață complet diluată$0.00

Cotă de piață%

Volum de tranzacționare/capitalizare de piață (24 h)0.04%

Ofertă află în circulație435,335,369

Ofertă maximă647,367,590

Ofertă totală592,693,471

Rată de circulație0.6724%

Data emiterii2019-06-30 00:00:00

Prețul la care activul a fost emis pentru prima dată0.3 USDT

Maxim dintotdeauna0.43970494,2021-04-10

Cel mai mic preț0.003187564058042448,2024-02-08

Lanț de blocuri publicSERO

Sector

Rețele sociale

