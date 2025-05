SCRT

Secret Network is a decentralised network of computers (secret nodes) that utilize trusted execution environments (TEEs) to enable secure, private computation over encrypted data. The Secret Network blockchain itself is based on Cosmos SDK / Tendermint, meaning the network has its own independent consensus, on-chain governance, and features like slashing and delegation. It is secured by the native coin Secret (SCRT), which must be staked by network validators and is used for transaction fees as well as governance.

NumeSCRT

PozițieNo.497

Capitalizare de piață$0.00

Capitalizare de piață complet diluată$0.00

Cotă de piață%

Volum de tranzacționare/capitalizare de piață (24 h)1.72%

Ofertă află în circulație309,068,301.298533

Ofertă maximă∞

Ofertă totală324,981,025.528447

Rată de circulație%

Data emiterii2021-03-03 00:00:00

Prețul la care activul a fost emis pentru prima dată--

Maxim dintotdeauna10.644924210205865,2021-10-28

Cel mai mic preț0.14620387210781763,2025-04-07

Lanț de blocuri publicSCRT

