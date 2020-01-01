RING

Darwinia Network, as an open cross-chain bridge protocol based on Substrate, Darwinia focuses on the construction of future Internet of Tokens, including decentralized tokens swap, exchange and market. The native tokens for Darwinia Network is RING, RING can be used as gas for transactions. Gas include transaction fees, contract execution fees, network bandwidth charges, storage fees, and more.

NumeRING

PozițieNo.1690

Capitalizare de piață$0.00

Capitalizare de piață complet diluată$0.00

Cotă de piață%

Volum de tranzacționare/capitalizare de piață (24 h)0.01%

Ofertă află în circulație1,704,825,699

Ofertă maximă0

Ofertă totală2,099,840,888

Rată de circulație%

Data emiterii2020-01-01 00:00:00

Prețul la care activul a fost emis pentru prima dată--

Maxim dintotdeauna0.30641049,2021-03-14

Cel mai mic preț0.000865575804800563,2025-04-10

Lanț de blocuri publicETH

Sector

Rețele sociale

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceDeclarație de declinare a responsabilității: Datele sunt furnizate de cmc și nu trebuie considerate drept consultanță pentru investiții.