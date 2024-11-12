RBTC1
Rocky Rabbit is an innovative blockchain-based gaming platform designed to revolutionize the gaming industry by integrating cryptocurrency rewards with engaging gameplay. Set in a vibrant, dynamic world, players control animated rabbits who navigate through various challenges and competitions. RabBitcoin(RBTC1) is native token the game's economy, incentivizing participation, rewarding loyalty, and supporting the overall growth of the project.
NumeRBTC1
PozițieNo.1205
Capitalizare de piață$0.00
Capitalizare de piață complet diluată$0.00
Cotă de piață%
Volum de tranzacționare/capitalizare de piață (24 h)0.00%
Ofertă află în circulație7,437,500,000,000
Ofertă maximă21,000,000,000,000
Ofertă totală21,000,000,000,000
Rată de circulație0.3541%
Data emiterii--
Prețul la care activul a fost emis pentru prima dată--
Maxim dintotdeauna0.000032687237820629,2024-11-12
Cel mai mic preț0.000000919028564733,2025-05-30
Lanț de blocuri publicTONCOIN
Sector
Rețele sociale
