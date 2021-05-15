RACA

RACA (USM.WORLD), a web3 ecosystem initiated by Maye Musk NFT Dog community. Over 3.7 million units of BNB Coins (2 billion USD equivalent) of trading volume was recorded in 9 months from Maye Musk NFT and derivative NFTs, including game characters and virtual lands. Backed by OKX Ventures and Consensys Mesh Tachyon (parent company of MetaMask), it has one of the biggest web3 communities over 29 fanbase regions, 665k followers on Twitter, 510k on Telegram, and 68k on Discord. USM is also the web3 central for virtual headquarters and social spaces for partners include - BNB Chain, Huobi, Kucoin, Bybit, Bitget, LBank, OKC, Dodo, MEXC, BSC News, Element Market, and Miami NFT Week etc.

NumeRACA

PozițieNo.

Capitalizare de piață$0.00

Capitalizare de piață complet diluată$0.00

Cotă de piață%

Volum de tranzacționare/capitalizare de piață (24 h)0

Ofertă află în circulație--

Ofertă maximă0

Ofertă totală500,000,000,000

Rată de circulație%

Data emiterii2021-05-15 00:00:00

Prețul la care activul a fost emis pentru prima dată--

Maxim dintotdeauna,

Cel mai mic preț,

Lanț de blocuri publicBSC

Sector

Rețele sociale

