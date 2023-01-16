PAW

$PAW is an ERC-20 token with a total supply of 1 quadrillion. Born on the Ethereum blockchain, $PAW is more than just a token; it's a thriving and vibrant part of the dynamic PawChain community. As $PAW continues to grow, it powers the PawChain ecosystem, enabling transactions and facilitating community governance. Our future goals for $PAW are both ambitious and promising. The token will evolve from its current status as an ERC-20 token to a truly cross-chain asset. $PAW is set to be at the heart of our Layer-2 solution, PawChain, linking all our utilities together. It will fuel our decentralized exchange, PawSwap, driving swaps and staking options. $PAW will also be central to our planned DeFi eCommerce marketplace, Payment Cards, Wallet Hardware and much more, enabling transactions in a seamless digital and physical world. With our Layer-3 solution, we aim to connect all chains together, driving a truly interconnected ecosystem. Thus, $PAW isn't just a token - it's a key piece in the puzzle of a decentralized future.

NumePAW

PozițieNo.1181

Capitalizare de piață$0,00

Capitalizare de piață complet diluată$0,00

Cotă de piață%

Volum de tranzacționare/capitalizare de piață (24 h)0,00%

Ofertă află în circulație947 958 529 404 516

Ofertă maximă0

Ofertă totală1 000 000 000 000 000

Rată de circulație%

Data emiterii--

Prețul la care activul a fost emis pentru prima dată--

Maxim dintotdeauna0.000064522413291757,2023-02-04

Cel mai mic preț0.000000000033609974,2023-01-16

Lanț de blocuri publicETH

Sector

Rețele sociale

