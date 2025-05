PAWZONE

PawZone is a blockchain technology company focused on developing decentralized applications for Shibarium, the upcoming Shiba Inu Layer 2 network. Their community, the Pawfighters, is dedicated to the betterment of the Shiba Inu ecosystem. PawZone is currently building an NFT marketplace for Shibarium which is expected to outperform many of the larger NFT marketplaces currently available followed by Shiba Inu GG, the upcoming gaming guild. The PAW token will serve as the governance token for the project, allowing members to determine the future of the project through their participation in a DAO.PAW can be spent to level up in Shiba Inu GG to earn more for your contributions with the assets you borrow.

