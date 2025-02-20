PAIN
Pain, for lack of a better word, is good. Pain is right. Pain works. Pain clarifies, cuts through, and captures the essence of the evolutionary spirit. Pain, in all of its forms—physical, mental, emotional, financial—has marked the upward surge of humankind. NO PAIN, NO GAIN.
NumePAIN
PozițieNo.1262
Capitalizare de piață$0.00
Capitalizare de piață complet diluată$0.00
Cotă de piață%
Volum de tranzacționare/capitalizare de piață (24 h)22.65%
Ofertă află în circulație4,999,956.644581
Ofertă maximă10,000,000
Ofertă totală9,999,956.644581
Rată de circulație0.4999%
Data emiterii--
Prețul la care activul a fost emis pentru prima dată--
Maxim dintotdeauna25.482911408254285,2025-02-20
Cel mai mic preț1.0365077869161154,2025-04-07
Lanț de blocuri publicSOL
IntroducerePain, for lack of a better word, is good. Pain is right. Pain works. Pain clarifies, cuts through, and captures the essence of the evolutionary spirit. Pain, in all of its forms—physical, mental, emotional, financial—has marked the upward surge of humankind. NO PAIN, NO GAIN.
Sector
Rețele sociale
etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceDeclarație de declinare a responsabilității: Datele sunt furnizate de cmc și nu trebuie considerate drept consultanță pentru investiții.