PAIN

Pain, for lack of a better word, is good. Pain is right. Pain works. Pain clarifies, cuts through, and captures the essence of the evolutionary spirit. Pain, in all of its forms—physical, mental, emotional, financial—has marked the upward surge of humankind. NO PAIN, NO GAIN.

NumePAIN

PozițieNo.1262

Capitalizare de piață$0.00

Capitalizare de piață complet diluată$0.00

Cotă de piață%

Volum de tranzacționare/capitalizare de piață (24 h)22.65%

Ofertă află în circulație4,999,956.644581

Ofertă maximă10,000,000

Ofertă totală9,999,956.644581

Rată de circulație0.4999%

Data emiterii--

Prețul la care activul a fost emis pentru prima dată--

Maxim dintotdeauna25.482911408254285,2025-02-20

Cel mai mic preț1.0365077869161154,2025-04-07

Lanț de blocuri publicSOL

IntroducerePain, for lack of a better word, is good. Pain is right. Pain works. Pain clarifies, cuts through, and captures the essence of the evolutionary spirit. Pain, in all of its forms—physical, mental, emotional, financial—has marked the upward surge of humankind. NO PAIN, NO GAIN.

Sector

Rețele sociale

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceDeclarație de declinare a responsabilității: Datele sunt furnizate de cmc și nu trebuie considerate drept consultanță pentru investiții.