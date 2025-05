OKT

OKExChain is an open-source, high-performance decentralized transaction public chain, which aims to promote the implementation of transaction business based on blockchain technology. As an open public chain ecosystem, anyone can run for the OKExChain super node, issue their own digital assets, create their own digital asset trading pairs, and conduct transactions. At the same time, EVM virtual machine technology and OKEx cross-chain gateway will also be introduced. Through OKExChain, the value interoperability, user intercommunication, and scenario application interoperability of the blockchain can be realized simply and efficiently, and finally the co-construction of the ecosystem and the construction of a value-added system are realized.

NumeOKT

PozițieNo.3493

Capitalizare de piață$0.00

Capitalizare de piață complet diluată$0.00

Cotă de piață%

Volum de tranzacționare/capitalizare de piață (24 h)0.00%

Ofertă află în circulație0

Ofertă maximă21,000,000

Ofertă totală11,547,688

Rată de circulație0%

Data emiterii2021-08-02 00:00:00

Prețul la care activul a fost emis pentru prima dată--

Maxim dintotdeauna254.77185968,2021-05-10

Cel mai mic preț4.255228372729651,2025-04-07

Lanț de blocuri publicOKT

