OBI

Orbofi AI is the ultimate and most used AI-generated content engine in web3, for games, apps, and every online community. Orbofi empowers consumers and developers to create onchain AI-generated content ( 2D, 3D, sounds etc..) , and create finetuned AI models in a few clicks that can be monetized. Orofi AI powers the entire production of AI-generated assets and finetuned AI models in web3.

NumeOBI

PozițieNo.1833

Capitalizare de piață$0.00

Capitalizare de piață complet diluată$0.00

Cotă de piață%

Volum de tranzacționare/capitalizare de piață (24 h)0.02%

Ofertă află în circulație1,119,180,800

Ofertă maximă2,000,000,000

Ofertă totală2,000,000,000

Rată de circulație0.5595%

Data emiterii--

Prețul la care activul a fost emis pentru prima dată--

Maxim dintotdeauna0.0798735346925323,2023-05-29

Cel mai mic preț0.001038789473368949,2025-04-20

Lanț de blocuri publicBSC

IntroducereOrbofi AI is the ultimate and most used AI-generated content engine in web3, for games, apps, and every online community. Orbofi empowers consumers and developers to create onchain AI-generated content ( 2D, 3D, sounds etc..) , and create finetuned AI models in a few clicks that can be monetized. Orofi AI powers the entire production of AI-generated assets and finetuned AI models in web3.

MEXC este cel mai simplu mod de a intra în lumea cripto. Explorează cea mai importantă platformă de schimb de criptomonede din lume pentru a cumpăra, tranzacționa și câștiga criptomonede. Tranzacționează Bitcoin BTC, Ethereum ETH și peste 3.000 de criptomonede alternative.
