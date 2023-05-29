OBI
Orbofi AI is the ultimate and most used AI-generated content engine in web3, for games, apps, and every online community. Orbofi empowers consumers and developers to create onchain AI-generated content ( 2D, 3D, sounds etc..) , and create finetuned AI models in a few clicks that can be monetized. Orofi AI powers the entire production of AI-generated assets and finetuned AI models in web3.
PozițieNo.1833
Capitalizare de piață$0.00
Capitalizare de piață complet diluată$0.00
Cotă de piață%
Volum de tranzacționare/capitalizare de piață (24 h)0.02%
Ofertă află în circulație1,119,180,800
Ofertă maximă2,000,000,000
Ofertă totală2,000,000,000
Rată de circulație0.5595%
Data emiterii--
Prețul la care activul a fost emis pentru prima dată--
Maxim dintotdeauna0.0798735346925323,2023-05-29
Cel mai mic preț0.001038789473368949,2025-04-20
Lanț de blocuri publicBSC
