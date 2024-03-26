NXRA

Nexera Foundation is empowering the future of finance with cutting-edge open-source innovation. Nexera infrastructure seamlessly incorporates blockchain technology, facilitating on-chain and off-chain operations for simplified digital, financial, and real-world asset management. The Nexera ($NXRA) token is the utility token at the core of the Nexera infrastructure stack. It facilitates the building of reputation across the Nexera ecosystem, enables participation in governance in the Nexera DAO, unlocks exclusive access within solutions built with Nexera infrastructure, and acts as the medium of exchange for fees, payments and transaction mechanisms. Nexera Foundation is focused on nurturing the broader ecosystem and DAO and enhancing the utility of the NXRA token. It is committed to promoting community growth and driving innovation in the digital asset space, including the growth and development of current and future key ecosystem partners.

NumeNXRA

PozițieNo.996

Capitalizare de piață$0.00

Capitalizare de piață complet diluată$0.00

Cotă de piață%

Volum de tranzacționare/capitalizare de piață (24 h)0.01%

Ofertă află în circulație1,021,637,019.9812145

Ofertă maximă2,000,000,000

Ofertă totală1,148,565,277.9922845

Rată de circulație0.5108%

Data emiterii--

Prețul la care activul a fost emis pentru prima dată--

Maxim dintotdeauna0.28821044968834403,2024-03-26

Cel mai mic preț0.0085308594974808,2025-04-07

Lanț de blocuri publicETH

