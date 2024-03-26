NXRA

Nexera Foundation is empowering the future of finance with cutting-edge open-source innovation. Nexera infrastructure seamlessly incorporates blockchain technology, facilitating on-chain and off-chain operations for simplified digital, financial, and real-world asset management. The Nexera ($NXRA) token is the utility token at the core of the Nexera infrastructure stack. It facilitates the building of reputation across the Nexera ecosystem, enables participation in governance in the Nexera DAO, unlocks exclusive access within solutions built with Nexera infrastructure, and acts as the medium of exchange for fees, payments and transaction mechanisms. Nexera Foundation is focused on nurturing the broader ecosystem and DAO and enhancing the utility of the NXRA token. It is committed to promoting community growth and driving innovation in the digital asset space, including the growth and development of current and future key ecosystem partners.

NumeNXRA

PozițieNo.996

Capitalizare de piață$0.00

Capitalizare de piață complet diluată$0.00

Cotă de piață%

Volum de tranzacționare/capitalizare de piață (24 h)0.01%

Ofertă află în circulație1,021,637,019.9812145

Ofertă maximă2,000,000,000

Ofertă totală1,148,565,277.9922845

Rată de circulație0.5108%

Data emiterii--

Prețul la care activul a fost emis pentru prima dată--

Maxim dintotdeauna0.28821044968834403,2024-03-26

Cel mai mic preț0.0085308594974808,2025-04-07

Lanț de blocuri publicETH

IntroducereNexera Foundation is empowering the future of finance with cutting-edge open-source innovation. Nexera infrastructure seamlessly incorporates blockchain technology, facilitating on-chain and off-chain operations for simplified digital, financial, and real-world asset management. The Nexera ($NXRA) token is the utility token at the core of the Nexera infrastructure stack. It facilitates the building of reputation across the Nexera ecosystem, enables participation in governance in the Nexera DAO, unlocks exclusive access within solutions built with Nexera infrastructure, and acts as the medium of exchange for fees, payments and transaction mechanisms. Nexera Foundation is focused on nurturing the broader ecosystem and DAO and enhancing the utility of the NXRA token. It is committed to promoting community growth and driving innovation in the digital asset space, including the growth and development of current and future key ecosystem partners.

Sector

Rețele sociale

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceDeclarație de declinare a responsabilității: Datele sunt furnizate de cmc și nu trebuie considerate drept consultanță pentru investiții.

MEXC este cel mai simplu mod de a intra în lumea cripto. Explorează cea mai importantă platformă de schimb de criptomonede din lume pentru a cumpăra, tranzacționa și câștiga criptomonede. Tranzacționează Bitcoin BTC, Ethereum ETH și peste 3.000 de criptomonede alternative.
Căutare
Favorite
NXRA/USDT
AllianceBlock Nexera
----
--
Maxim 24 h
--
Minim 24 h
--
Volum 24 h (NXRA)
--
Sumă 24 h (USDT)
--
Diagramă
Info
Registru de ordine
Tranzacții de piață
Registru de ordine
Tranzacții de piață
Registru de ordine
Tranzacții de piață
Tranzacții de piață
Spot
Ordine deschise（0）
Istoric ordine
Istoric de tranzacționare
Poziții deschise (0)
MEXC este cel mai simplu mod de a intra în lumea cripto. Explorează cea mai importantă platformă de schimb de criptomonede din lume pentru a cumpăra, tranzacționa și câștiga criptomonede. Tranzacționează Bitcoin BTC, Ethereum ETH și peste 3.000 de criptomonede alternative.
NXRA/USDT
AllianceBlock Nexera
--
--‎--
Maxim 24 h
--
Minim 24 h
--
Volum 24 h (NXRA)
--
Sumă 24 h (USDT)
--
Diagramă
Registru de ordine
Tranzacții de piață
Info
Ordine deschise（0）
Istoric ordine
Istoric de tranzacționare
Poziții deschise (0)
network_iconRețea anormală
Linie 1
Serviciu virtual pentru clienți
Loading...