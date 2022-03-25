NPT

NEOPIN is a one-stop, non-custodial CeDeFi protocol for the secure use of crypto with regulatory frameworks while leveraging the benefits of both CeFi and DeFi. NEOPIN offers a range of DeFi services, including staking, swap and yield farming in various cryptocurrencies. In addition, NEOPIN is constantly working on innovative ideas that will allow users to use their assets in a variety of ways, including X2E (P2E, S2E, M2E) and NFT services. Ultimately, based on the stable security protocols and regulated environment, NEOPIN aims to become an open blockchain platform that bridges traditional finance and DeFi protocols for all users.

PozițieNo.919

Capitalizare de piață$0.00

Capitalizare de piață complet diluată$0.00

Cotă de piață%

Volum de tranzacționare/capitalizare de piață (24 h)0.41%

Ofertă află în circulație217,225,613.10000002

Ofertă maximă0

Ofertă totală1,000,000,000

Rată de circulație%

Data emiterii--

Prețul la care activul a fost emis pentru prima dată--

Maxim dintotdeauna10.157036358034295,2022-03-25

Cel mai mic preț0.07046370962685594,2025-05-31

Lanț de blocuri publicKLAY

Sector

Rețele sociale

