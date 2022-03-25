NPT
NEOPIN is a one-stop, non-custodial CeDeFi protocol for the secure use of crypto with regulatory frameworks while leveraging the benefits of both CeFi and DeFi. NEOPIN offers a range of DeFi services, including staking, swap and yield farming in various cryptocurrencies. In addition, NEOPIN is constantly working on innovative ideas that will allow users to use their assets in a variety of ways, including X2E (P2E, S2E, M2E) and NFT services. Ultimately, based on the stable security protocols and regulated environment, NEOPIN aims to become an open blockchain platform that bridges traditional finance and DeFi protocols for all users.
NumeNPT
PozițieNo.919
Capitalizare de piață$0.00
Capitalizare de piață complet diluată$0.00
Cotă de piață%
Volum de tranzacționare/capitalizare de piață (24 h)0.41%
Ofertă află în circulație217,225,613.10000002
Ofertă maximă0
Ofertă totală1,000,000,000
Rată de circulație%
Data emiterii--
Prețul la care activul a fost emis pentru prima dată--
Maxim dintotdeauna10.157036358034295,2022-03-25
Cel mai mic preț0.07046370962685594,2025-05-31
Lanț de blocuri publicKLAY
IntroducereNEOPIN is a one-stop, non-custodial CeDeFi protocol for the secure use of crypto with regulatory frameworks while leveraging the benefits of both CeFi and DeFi. NEOPIN offers a range of DeFi services, including staking, swap and yield farming in various cryptocurrencies. In addition, NEOPIN is constantly working on innovative ideas that will allow users to use their assets in a variety of ways, including X2E (P2E, S2E, M2E) and NFT services. Ultimately, based on the stable security protocols and regulated environment, NEOPIN aims to become an open blockchain platform that bridges traditional finance and DeFi protocols for all users.
Sector
Rețele sociale
etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceDeclarație de declinare a responsabilității: Datele sunt furnizate de cmc și nu trebuie considerate drept consultanță pentru investiții.