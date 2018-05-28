NKN

NKN is the new kind of P2P network connectivity protocol & ecosystem powered by a novel public blockchain. NKN uses economic incentives to motivate Internet users to share network connection and utilize unused bandwidth to provide a decentralized data transmission network that can be used to build applications that requires real time data transmission, message delivery, content distribution, etc. NKN's open, efficient, and robust network infrastructure enables application developers to build the decentralized Internet so everyone can enjoy secure, low cost, and universally accessible connectivity. The main use cases for NKN are networking focused applications. For example: nCDN (new kind of Content Delivery Network) for faster video streaming; PubSub for chat/IM, IoT data streaming and control, real-time price info.

NKN

PozițieNo.797

Capitalizare de piață$0.00

Capitalizare de piață complet diluată$0.00

Cotă de piață%

Volum de tranzacționare/capitalizare de piață (24 h)1.62%

Ofertă află în circulație788,303,858.8102052

Ofertă maximă1,000,000,000

Ofertă totală788,303,858.8102052

Rată de circulație0.7883%

Data emiterii2018-05-28 00:00:00

Prețul la care activul a fost emis pentru prima dată0.0024 USDT

Maxim dintotdeauna1.48332395,2021-04-09

Cel mai mic preț0.00641054097117,2020-03-13

Lanț de blocuri publicETH

Sector

Rețele sociale

Declarație de declinare a responsabilității: Datele sunt furnizate de cmc și nu trebuie considerate drept consultanță pentru investiții.

