NABOX

Nabox is a Cross-chain DeFi wallet with DID capabilities built for Web 3.0. Built on the cross-chain friendly NULS blockchain, Nabox enables seamless transactions and swaps across various chains via NerveNetwork technology. With Nabox, users are able to utilize their digital assets across chains at the click of a button. With this, we hope to be the enabler of high performance blockchains, allowing their closer integration to the Ethereum Layer 2 infrastructure.

NumeNABOX

PozițieNo.2268

Capitalizare de piață$0.00

Capitalizare de piață complet diluată$0.00

Cotă de piață%

Volum de tranzacționare/capitalizare de piață (24 h)0.00%

Ofertă află în circulație208,614,091,935.19

Ofertă maximă1,000,000,000,000

Ofertă totală1,000,000,000,000

Rată de circulație0.2086%

Data emiterii--

Prețul la care activul a fost emis pentru prima dată--

Maxim dintotdeauna0.000375839325844436,2021-11-28

Cel mai mic preț0.000001572508954823,2025-04-20

Lanț de blocuri publicBSC

IntroducereNabox is a Cross-chain DeFi wallet with DID capabilities built for Web 3.0. Built on the cross-chain friendly NULS blockchain, Nabox enables seamless transactions and swaps across various chains via NerveNetwork technology. With Nabox, users are able to utilize their digital assets across chains at the click of a button. With this, we hope to be the enabler of high performance blockchains, allowing their closer integration to the Ethereum Layer 2 infrastructure.

Sector

Rețele sociale

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceDeclarație de declinare a responsabilității: Datele sunt furnizate de cmc și nu trebuie considerate drept consultanță pentru investiții.