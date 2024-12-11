MYSTERY

Matt Furie's first publication, The Night Riders, features four unique characters: a frog, a rat, a dragon, and a bat/rat-like creature. This wordless, dreamlike narrative follows these characters through a fantastical landscape. Due to the lack of any text in the book, there has been much speculation about the names of the characters. After extensive research, it has been revealed that the true name of the frog character is "Mystery," and the names of the other three main characters have also come to light. This discovery adds more fascinating details to the fantastical world of The Night Riders.

NumeMYSTERY

PozițieNo.1930

Capitalizare de piață$0.00

Capitalizare de piață complet diluată$0.00

Cotă de piață%

Volum de tranzacționare/capitalizare de piață (24 h)0.00%

Ofertă află în circulație420,690,000,000,000

Ofertă maximă420,690,000,000,000

Ofertă totală420,690,000,000,000

Rată de circulație1%

Data emiterii--

Prețul la care activul a fost emis pentru prima dată--

Maxim dintotdeauna0.000000071625505595,2024-12-24

Cel mai mic preț0.000000000835682667,2024-12-11

Lanț de blocuri publicETH

IntroducereMatt Furie's first publication, The Night Riders, features four unique characters: a frog, a rat, a dragon, and a bat/rat-like creature. This wordless, dreamlike narrative follows these characters through a fantastical landscape. Due to the lack of any text in the book, there has been much speculation about the names of the characters. After extensive research, it has been revealed that the true name of the frog character is "Mystery," and the names of the other three main characters have also come to light. This discovery adds more fascinating details to the fantastical world of The Night Riders.

Sector

Rețele sociale

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceDeclarație de declinare a responsabilității: Datele sunt furnizate de cmc și nu trebuie considerate drept consultanță pentru investiții.