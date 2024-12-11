MYSTERY
Matt Furie's first publication, The Night Riders, features four unique characters: a frog, a rat, a dragon, and a bat/rat-like creature. This wordless, dreamlike narrative follows these characters through a fantastical landscape. Due to the lack of any text in the book, there has been much speculation about the names of the characters. After extensive research, it has been revealed that the true name of the frog character is "Mystery," and the names of the other three main characters have also come to light. This discovery adds more fascinating details to the fantastical world of The Night Riders.
NumeMYSTERY
PozițieNo.1930
Capitalizare de piață$0.00
Capitalizare de piață complet diluată$0.00
Cotă de piață%
Volum de tranzacționare/capitalizare de piață (24 h)0.00%
Ofertă află în circulație420,690,000,000,000
Ofertă maximă420,690,000,000,000
Ofertă totală420,690,000,000,000
Rată de circulație1%
Data emiterii--
Prețul la care activul a fost emis pentru prima dată--
Maxim dintotdeauna0.000000071625505595,2024-12-24
Cel mai mic preț0.000000000835682667,2024-12-11
Lanț de blocuri publicETH
