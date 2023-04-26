MONG
The MongMob was born out of the incoherent ramblings of a US congressman. Mongs are immortal, surviving both rugs, and bear markets. They value friendship, degenerate meme culture, and good vibes. If you align with these values grab some $MONG and welcome to the mob.
NumeMONG
PozițieNo.1685
Capitalizare de piață$0.00
Capitalizare de piață complet diluată$0.00
Cotă de piață%
Volum de tranzacționare/capitalizare de piață (24 h)0.00%
Ofertă află în circulație581,196,039,603,956
Ofertă maximă690,000,000,000,000
Ofertă totală690,000,000,000,000
Rată de circulație0.8423%
Data emiterii--
Prețul la care activul a fost emis pentru prima dată--
Maxim dintotdeauna0.000000354717971428,2023-05-06
Cel mai mic preț0.000000000014558853,2023-04-26
Lanț de blocuri publicETH
Sector
Rețele sociale
