The MongMob was born out of the incoherent ramblings of a US congressman. Mongs are immortal, surviving both rugs, and bear markets. They value friendship, degenerate meme culture, and good vibes. If you align with these values grab some $MONG and welcome to the mob.

PozițieNo.1685

Capitalizare de piață$0.00

Capitalizare de piață complet diluată$0.00

Cotă de piață%

Volum de tranzacționare/capitalizare de piață (24 h)0.00%

Ofertă află în circulație581,196,039,603,956

Ofertă maximă690,000,000,000,000

Ofertă totală690,000,000,000,000

Rată de circulație0.8423%

Data emiterii--

Prețul la care activul a fost emis pentru prima dată--

Maxim dintotdeauna0.000000354717971428,2023-05-06

Cel mai mic preț0.000000000014558853,2023-04-26

Lanț de blocuri publicETH

IntroducereThe MongMob was born out of the incoherent ramblings of a US congressman. Mongs are immortal, surviving both rugs, and bear markets. They value friendship, degenerate meme culture, and good vibes. If you align with these values grab some $MONG and welcome to the mob.

Loading...