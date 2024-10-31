MOCA

$MOCA is the underlying resource that powers the Moca Network, an interoperable consumer network with a pre-existing ecosystem of 450+ companies seeded by Mocaverse and Animoca Brands. With $MOCA, users can gain access to and participate in consumer dApps in key cultural verticals like gaming, sports, music, and IP. This is enabled by Mocaverse’s interoperable infrastructure layer of Account, Identity, Points, and Reputation.

NumeMOCA

PozițieNo.188

Capitalizare de piață$0,00

Capitalizare de piață complet diluată$0,00

Cotă de piață%

Volum de tranzacționare/capitalizare de piață (24 h)1,27%

Ofertă află în circulație2 676 888 888,2

Ofertă maximă8 888 888 888

Ofertă totală8 888 888 888

Rată de circulație0.3011%

Data emiterii--

Prețul la care activul a fost emis pentru prima dată--

Maxim dintotdeauna0.4914401125466104,2024-12-25

Cel mai mic preț0.060944994004711456,2024-10-31

Lanț de blocuri publicETH

