MAN

The Matrix AI Network, inspired by the film Matrix, was established in 2017. Ever since then, we have been working on 1.0 applying AI to optimize the MATRIX public chain, and on 2.0 constructing a decentralized AI economy. Starting from 2023, we are into Matrix 3.0, which we blend neuroscience with deliverables from 1.0 and 2.0. Essentially, we use brain signal for Avatar Intelligence (AvI) realizing the scenario imagined by the Matrix films where human brain is uploaded to the Internet. This means everyone will have his/her own digital avatar in the Metaverse.

NumeMAN

PozițieNo.1384

Capitalizare de piață$0.00

Capitalizare de piață complet diluată$0.00

Cotă de piață%

Volum de tranzacționare/capitalizare de piață (24 h)0.04%

Ofertă află în circulație461,912,398.71283716

Ofertă maximă1,000,000,000

Ofertă totală761,912,398.7128372

Rată de circulație0.4619%

Data emiterii--

Prețul la care activul a fost emis pentru prima dată--

Maxim dintotdeauna1.7901400327682495,2018-05-10

Cel mai mic preț0.004471874686648602,2022-11-13

Lanț de blocuri publicMAN

IntroducereThe Matrix AI Network, inspired by the film Matrix, was established in 2017. Ever since then, we have been working on 1.0 applying AI to optimize the MATRIX public chain, and on 2.0 constructing a decentralized AI economy. Starting from 2023, we are into Matrix 3.0, which we blend neuroscience with deliverables from 1.0 and 2.0. Essentially, we use brain signal for Avatar Intelligence (AvI) realizing the scenario imagined by the Matrix films where human brain is uploaded to the Internet. This means everyone will have his/her own digital avatar in the Metaverse.

Sector

Rețele sociale

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceDeclarație de declinare a responsabilității: Datele sunt furnizate de cmc și nu trebuie considerate drept consultanță pentru investiții.

MEXC este cel mai simplu mod de a intra în lumea cripto. Explorează cea mai importantă platformă de schimb de criptomonede din lume pentru a cumpăra, tranzacționa și câștiga criptomonede. Tranzacționează Bitcoin BTC, Ethereum ETH și peste 3.000 de criptomonede alternative.
Căutare
Favorite
MAN/USDT
Matrix AI Network
----
--
Maxim 24 h
--
Minim 24 h
--
Volum 24 h (MAN)
--
Sumă 24 h (USDT)
--
Diagramă
Info
Registru de ordine
Tranzacții de piață
Registru de ordine
Tranzacții de piață
Registru de ordine
Tranzacții de piață
Tranzacții de piață
Spot
Ordine deschise（0）
Istoric ordine
Istoric de tranzacționare
Poziții deschise (0)
MEXC este cel mai simplu mod de a intra în lumea cripto. Explorează cea mai importantă platformă de schimb de criptomonede din lume pentru a cumpăra, tranzacționa și câștiga criptomonede. Tranzacționează Bitcoin BTC, Ethereum ETH și peste 3.000 de criptomonede alternative.
MAN/USDT
Matrix AI Network
--
--‎--
Maxim 24 h
--
Minim 24 h
--
Volum 24 h (MAN)
--
Sumă 24 h (USDT)
--
Diagramă
Registru de ordine
Tranzacții de piață
Info
Ordine deschise（0）
Istoric ordine
Istoric de tranzacționare
Poziții deschise (0)
network_iconRețea anormală
Linie 1
Serviciu virtual pentru clienți
Loading...