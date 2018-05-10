MAN

The Matrix AI Network, inspired by the film Matrix, was established in 2017. Ever since then, we have been working on 1.0 applying AI to optimize the MATRIX public chain, and on 2.0 constructing a decentralized AI economy. Starting from 2023, we are into Matrix 3.0, which we blend neuroscience with deliverables from 1.0 and 2.0. Essentially, we use brain signal for Avatar Intelligence (AvI) realizing the scenario imagined by the Matrix films where human brain is uploaded to the Internet. This means everyone will have his/her own digital avatar in the Metaverse.

NumeMAN

PozițieNo.1384

Capitalizare de piață$0.00

Capitalizare de piață complet diluată$0.00

Cotă de piață%

Volum de tranzacționare/capitalizare de piață (24 h)0.04%

Ofertă află în circulație461,912,398.71283716

Ofertă maximă1,000,000,000

Ofertă totală761,912,398.7128372

Rată de circulație0.4619%

Data emiterii--

Prețul la care activul a fost emis pentru prima dată--

Maxim dintotdeauna1.7901400327682495,2018-05-10

Cel mai mic preț0.004471874686648602,2022-11-13

Lanț de blocuri publicMAN

Sector

Rețele sociale

