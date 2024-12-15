LOFI

Frozen in time. Awakened for the future. Lofi was trapped for millennia, encased in ice deep within the Himalayas. As Earth’s warming and global tensions rose, Lofi was freed—only to find a world overwhelmed by tribalism and chaos. But Lofi is not here to dwell on the past. He’s determined to own his future. When he discovered Sui blockchain, he found his purpose: To unite a new family of Yetis—builders, believers, and dreamers—who are ready to challenge the status quo and build a better financial future.

NumeLOFI

PozițieNo.606

Capitalizare de piață$0.00

Capitalizare de piață complet diluată$0.00

Cotă de piață%

Volum de tranzacționare/capitalizare de piață (24 h)0.49%

Ofertă află în circulație1,000,000,000

Ofertă maximă1,000,000,000

Ofertă totală1,000,000,000

Rată de circulație1%

Data emiterii--

Prețul la care activul a fost emis pentru prima dată--

Maxim dintotdeauna0.25307624483473984,2024-12-15

Cel mai mic preț0.005561293479436875,2025-04-07

Lanț de blocuri publicSUI

Sector

Rețele sociale

