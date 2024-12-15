LOFI
Frozen in time. Awakened for the future. Lofi was trapped for millennia, encased in ice deep within the Himalayas. As Earth’s warming and global tensions rose, Lofi was freed—only to find a world overwhelmed by tribalism and chaos. But Lofi is not here to dwell on the past. He’s determined to own his future. When he discovered Sui blockchain, he found his purpose: To unite a new family of Yetis—builders, believers, and dreamers—who are ready to challenge the status quo and build a better financial future.
NumeLOFI
PozițieNo.606
Capitalizare de piață$0.00
Capitalizare de piață complet diluată$0.00
Cotă de piață%
Volum de tranzacționare/capitalizare de piață (24 h)0.49%
Ofertă află în circulație1,000,000,000
Ofertă maximă1,000,000,000
Ofertă totală1,000,000,000
Rată de circulație1%
Data emiterii--
Prețul la care activul a fost emis pentru prima dată--
Maxim dintotdeauna0.25307624483473984,2024-12-15
Cel mai mic preț0.005561293479436875,2025-04-07
Lanț de blocuri publicSUI
Sector
Rețele sociale
