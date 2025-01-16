LMT

LIMITUS is an innovative intelligent automation platform that leverages advanced AI technology, enabling your device not only to assist you but also to think and execute tasks autonomously. Whether optimizing multi-chain trading strategies, streamlining workflows, or automating personal tasks, LIMITUS seamlessly integrates the Web3 and Web2 ecosystems, providing an intuitive platform that automates complex operations across apps, platforms, and networks, helping users efficiently manage digital assets, DeFi investments, emails, schedules, and more.

NumeLMT

PozițieNo.928

Capitalizare de piață$0.00

Capitalizare de piață complet diluată$0.00

Cotă de piață%

Volum de tranzacționare/capitalizare de piață (24 h)0.07%

Ofertă află în circulație830,139,203

Ofertă maximă999,986,889

Ofertă totală830,139,203

Rată de circulație0.8301%

Data emiterii--

Prețul la care activul a fost emis pentru prima dată--

Maxim dintotdeauna0.25195247504199564,2025-01-16

Cel mai mic preț0.006526137340089881,2025-04-07

Lanț de blocuri publicSOL

Sector

Rețele sociale

