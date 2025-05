KLIMA

KlimaDAO’s objective is to scale the impact and efficiency of climate finance globally through building transparent, neutral and public infrastructure for the voluntary carbon markets. KlimaDAO achieves this through the development and governance of a protocol which facilitates the Digital Carbon Market (DCM) using its native token $KLIMA and an on-chain governance mechanism. Today, the VCM remains opaque, with value extraction in the market that compromises the experience of consumers of carbon credits, and positive environmental impact that VCMs as a whole can have. KlimaDAO is widely recognized for its pioneering role in the nascent Regenerative Finance industry, breaking down barriers to entry and scaling environmental markets.

NumeKLIMA

PozițieNo.1774

Capitalizare de piață$0.00

Capitalizare de piață complet diluată$0.00

Cotă de piață%

Volum de tranzacționare/capitalizare de piață (24 h)0.97%

Ofertă află în circulație7,997,365

Ofertă maximă0

Ofertă totală19,237,458.93182527

Rată de circulație%

Data emiterii--

Prețul la care activul a fost emis pentru prima dată--

Maxim dintotdeauna3946.023537004167,2021-10-26

Cel mai mic preț0,2022-09-13

Lanț de blocuri publicMATIC

IntroducereKlimaDAO’s objective is to scale the impact and efficiency of climate finance globally through building transparent, neutral and public infrastructure for the voluntary carbon markets. KlimaDAO achieves this through the development and governance of a protocol which facilitates the Digital Carbon Market (DCM) using its native token $KLIMA and an on-chain governance mechanism. Today, the VCM remains opaque, with value extraction in the market that compromises the experience of consumers of carbon credits, and positive environmental impact that VCMs as a whole can have. KlimaDAO is widely recognized for its pioneering role in the nascent Regenerative Finance industry, breaking down barriers to entry and scaling environmental markets.

Sector

Rețele sociale

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceDeclarație de declinare a responsabilității: Datele sunt furnizate de cmc și nu trebuie considerate drept consultanță pentru investiții.