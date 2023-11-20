IMGNAI
imgnAI is the creator token that powers the imgnAI, and PumpNai platforms - a suite of creative AI tools built for maximum fun, and maximum freedom.
Backed by HackVC in a $1.6million fundraising round, imgnAI is building a new leader in consumer AI; empowering users of all skill levels to explore, create, share, and earn.
$imgnAI is available on Ethereum, and on Base Chain via the Optimism Superbridge.
NumeIMGNAI
PozițieNo.2503
Capitalizare de piață$0.00
Capitalizare de piață complet diluată$0.00
Cotă de piață%
Volum de tranzacționare/capitalizare de piață (24 h)0.00%
Ofertă află în circulație776,833,333
Ofertă maximă1,000,000,000
Ofertă totală1,000,000,000
Rată de circulație0.7768%
Data emiterii--
Prețul la care activul a fost emis pentru prima dată--
Maxim dintotdeauna0.05708035719415594,2023-11-20
Cel mai mic preț0.000046877671460728,2025-04-24
Lanț de blocuri publicNONE
Sector
Rețele sociale
etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceDeclarație de declinare a responsabilității: Datele sunt furnizate de cmc și nu trebuie considerate drept consultanță pentru investiții.