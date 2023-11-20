IMGNAI

imgnAI is the creator token that powers the imgnAI, and PumpNai platforms - a suite of creative AI tools built for maximum fun, and maximum freedom. Backed by HackVC in a $1.6million fundraising round, imgnAI is building a new leader in consumer AI; empowering users of all skill levels to explore, create, share, and earn. $imgnAI is available on Ethereum, and on Base Chain via the Optimism Superbridge.

NumeIMGNAI

PozițieNo.2503

Capitalizare de piață$0.00

Capitalizare de piață complet diluată$0.00

Cotă de piață%

Volum de tranzacționare/capitalizare de piață (24 h)0.00%

Ofertă află în circulație776,833,333

Ofertă maximă1,000,000,000

Ofertă totală1,000,000,000

Rată de circulație0.7768%

Data emiterii--

Prețul la care activul a fost emis pentru prima dată--

Maxim dintotdeauna0.05708035719415594,2023-11-20

Cel mai mic preț0.000046877671460728,2025-04-24

Lanț de blocuri publicNONE

