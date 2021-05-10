ICP

The Internet Computer provides the first true “World Computer” that can run any Web 2.0 system or service, and web3 services, entirely on-the-blockchain, including demanding web3 social media, without any need for centralized traditional IT such as cloud computing services. On the Internet Computer, services like social networks can be completely controlled by community DAOs, because they run entirely from the blockchain, with the aim of making users owners and part of the team, and enabling decentralized fundraising and more sophisticated tokenization. The blockchain hosts advanced smart contracts with ground-breaking new features, which include securely serving interactive web experiences directly to end users, processing and storing data with efficiency comparable to traditional IT, and directly creating transactions on other blockchains, such as Bitcoin.

NumeICP

PozițieNo.37

Capitalizare de piață$0.00

Capitalizare de piață complet diluată$0.00

Cotă de piață0.0007%

Volum de tranzacționare/capitalizare de piață (24 h)17.12%

Ofertă află în circulație533,642,992.1642624

Ofertă maximă∞

Ofertă totală533,642,992.1642624

Rată de circulație%

Data emiterii--

Prețul la care activul a fost emis pentru prima dată--

Maxim dintotdeauna750.73047694,2021-05-10

Cel mai mic preț0,2021-05-10

Lanț de blocuri publicICP

IntroducereThe Internet Computer provides the first true “World Computer” that can run any Web 2.0 system or service, and web3 services, entirely on-the-blockchain, including demanding web3 social media, without any need for centralized traditional IT such as cloud computing services. On the Internet Computer, services like social networks can be completely controlled by community DAOs, because they run entirely from the blockchain, with the aim of making users owners and part of the team, and enabling decentralized fundraising and more sophisticated tokenization. The blockchain hosts advanced smart contracts with ground-breaking new features, which include securely serving interactive web experiences directly to end users, processing and storing data with efficiency comparable to traditional IT, and directly creating transactions on other blockchains, such as Bitcoin.

Sector

Rețele sociale

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceDeclarație de declinare a responsabilității: Datele sunt furnizate de cmc și nu trebuie considerate drept consultanță pentru investiții.