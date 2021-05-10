ICP

The Internet Computer provides the first true “World Computer” that can run any Web 2.0 system or service, and web3 services, entirely on-the-blockchain, including demanding web3 social media, without any need for centralized traditional IT such as cloud computing services. On the Internet Computer, services like social networks can be completely controlled by community DAOs, because they run entirely from the blockchain, with the aim of making users owners and part of the team, and enabling decentralized fundraising and more sophisticated tokenization. The blockchain hosts advanced smart contracts with ground-breaking new features, which include securely serving interactive web experiences directly to end users, processing and storing data with efficiency comparable to traditional IT, and directly creating transactions on other blockchains, such as Bitcoin.

NumeICP

PozițieNo.37

Capitalizare de piață$0.00

Capitalizare de piață complet diluată$0.00

Cotă de piață0.0007%

Volum de tranzacționare/capitalizare de piață (24 h)17.12%

Ofertă află în circulație533,642,992.1642624

Ofertă maximă

Ofertă totală533,642,992.1642624

Rată de circulație%

Data emiterii--

Prețul la care activul a fost emis pentru prima dată--

Maxim dintotdeauna750.73047694,2021-05-10

Cel mai mic preț0,2021-05-10

Lanț de blocuri publicICP

IntroducereThe Internet Computer provides the first true “World Computer” that can run any Web 2.0 system or service, and web3 services, entirely on-the-blockchain, including demanding web3 social media, without any need for centralized traditional IT such as cloud computing services. On the Internet Computer, services like social networks can be completely controlled by community DAOs, because they run entirely from the blockchain, with the aim of making users owners and part of the team, and enabling decentralized fundraising and more sophisticated tokenization. The blockchain hosts advanced smart contracts with ground-breaking new features, which include securely serving interactive web experiences directly to end users, processing and storing data with efficiency comparable to traditional IT, and directly creating transactions on other blockchains, such as Bitcoin.

Sector

Rețele sociale

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceDeclarație de declinare a responsabilității: Datele sunt furnizate de cmc și nu trebuie considerate drept consultanță pentru investiții.

MEXC este cel mai simplu mod de a intra în lumea cripto. Explorează cea mai importantă platformă de schimb de criptomonede din lume pentru a cumpăra, tranzacționa și câștiga criptomonede. Tranzacționează Bitcoin BTC, Ethereum ETH și peste 3.000 de criptomonede alternative.
Căutare
Favorite
ICP/USDC
Internet Computer
----
--
Maxim 24 h
--
Minim 24 h
--
Volum 24 h (ICP)
--
Sumă 24 h (USDC)
--
Diagramă
Info
Registru de ordine
Tranzacții de piață
Registru de ordine
Tranzacții de piață
Registru de ordine
Tranzacții de piață
Tranzacții de piață
Spot
Ordine deschise（0）
Istoric ordine
Istoric de tranzacționare
Poziții deschise (0)
MEXC este cel mai simplu mod de a intra în lumea cripto. Explorează cea mai importantă platformă de schimb de criptomonede din lume pentru a cumpăra, tranzacționa și câștiga criptomonede. Tranzacționează Bitcoin BTC, Ethereum ETH și peste 3.000 de criptomonede alternative.
ICP/USDC
Internet Computer
--
--‎--
Maxim 24 h
--
Minim 24 h
--
Volum 24 h (ICP)
--
Sumă 24 h (USDC)
--
Diagramă
Registru de ordine
Tranzacții de piață
Info
Ordine deschise（0）
Istoric ordine
Istoric de tranzacționare
Poziții deschise (0)
network_iconRețea anormală
Linie 1
Serviciu virtual pentru clienți
Loading...