HYVE is a blockchain-based freelancing platform that allows both employers and freelancers to work together in a safe way. We offer the most secure marketplace for people to browse profiles of freelancer candidates and hire them, as the payments are always escrowed, furthermore all the payments are instant. HYVE can also be used by service providers who are looking to offer their services through a marketplace, making it both easy and safe to find new clients. On top of that, HYVE has the lowest fees out of all freelance platforms, more collaboration methods, built-in dispute system and even management tools to make handling employees and contractors an easy feat.

NumeHYVE

PozițieNo.2560

Capitalizare de piață$0.00

Capitalizare de piață complet diluată$0.00

Cotă de piață%

Volum de tranzacționare/capitalizare de piață (24 h)0.60%

Ofertă află în circulație25,646,075

Ofertă maximă100,000,000

Ofertă totală99,207,918

Rată de circulație0.2564%

Data emiterii--

Prețul la care activul a fost emis pentru prima dată--

Maxim dintotdeauna0.751276921406012,2021-10-15

Cel mai mic preț0.006387731174975728,2025-04-07

Lanț de blocuri publicETH

