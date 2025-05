GARI

GARI is Empowering Short Video Content Creators With Social Tokens. The GARI Token offers Chingari App users a gateway to the blockchain space. The goal is to empower both creators and viewers on the Chingari App with technological tools to interact directly with each other and allow all users on the Chingari App to participate in the long-term direction of the social economy impacting the GARI Token. The GARI Token is interconnected with the Chingari App, opening to Chingari App users a wider blockchain world where they directly control their assets and can use their tokens to connect and transact with their counterparties, place governance votes, and catalyze platform engagement and user base growth.

NumeGARI

PozițieNo.1776

Capitalizare de piață$0.00

Capitalizare de piață complet diluată$0.00

Cotă de piață%

Volum de tranzacționare/capitalizare de piață (24 h)0.04%

Ofertă află în circulație561,537,169

Ofertă maximă979,444,315.55

Ofertă totală979,444,315.55

Rată de circulație0.5733%

Data emiterii--

Prețul la care activul a fost emis pentru prima dată--

Maxim dintotdeauna1.0509175415173795,2022-01-18

Cel mai mic preț0.001733348167578169,2025-04-19

Lanț de blocuri publicSOL

IntroducereGARI is Empowering Short Video Content Creators With Social Tokens. The GARI Token offers Chingari App users a gateway to the blockchain space. The goal is to empower both creators and viewers on the Chingari App with technological tools to interact directly with each other and allow all users on the Chingari App to participate in the long-term direction of the social economy impacting the GARI Token. The GARI Token is interconnected with the Chingari App, opening to Chingari App users a wider blockchain world where they directly control their assets and can use their tokens to connect and transact with their counterparties, place governance votes, and catalyze platform engagement and user base growth.

Sector

Rețele sociale

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceDeclarație de declinare a responsabilității: Datele sunt furnizate de cmc și nu trebuie considerate drept consultanță pentru investiții.