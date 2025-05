FOR

ForTube is the leading global DeFi lending platform launched by The Force Protocol. It is committed to providing decentralized lending services for cryptoasset enthusiasts around the world, supporting most of the world's popular assets. ForTube is based on smart contracts and automated algorithm technology. Users can deposit tokens to earn interest, pledge to borrow tokens and pay interests. ForTube's interest rate is determined by market supply and demand. Assets are controlled by users. ForTube allows users to deposit and withdraw anytime, borrow and repay anytime globally.

PozițieNo.2068

Capitalizare de piață$0.00

Capitalizare de piață complet diluată$0.00

Cotă de piață%

Volum de tranzacționare/capitalizare de piață (24 h)0.02%

Ofertă află în circulație795,000,000

Ofertă maximă1,000,000,000

Ofertă totală1,000,000,000

Rată de circulație0.795%

Data emiterii2019-04-23 00:00:00

Prețul la care activul a fost emis pentru prima dată0.02 USDT

Maxim dintotdeauna0.16988121,2021-04-12

Cel mai mic preț0.000807541113643378,2025-04-14

Lanț de blocuri publicETH

