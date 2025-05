FIRO

XZC (ZCoin) has been renamed FIRO (Firo). Zcash (XZC) is a cryptocurrency that guarantees accounting privacy by using the zerocoin protocol. It is the first cryptocurrency to implement the Zerocoin protocol, which ensures that the relevant address information of both parties of the transaction is not leaked through the use of zero-knowledge proofs. Zcoin is developed by the R&D team headed by Poramin and Aizensou. The zerocoin protocol is used to ensure the privacy of accounts, and the zero-knowledge proof is used to ensure that the relevant address information of both parties of the transaction is not leaked. Its parameters are the same as Bitcoin, the block time is 10 minutes, and the output halving cycle is also the same as Bitcoin, which is about halving every 4 years.

NumeFIRO

PozițieNo.1051

Capitalizare de piață$0.00

Capitalizare de piață complet diluată$0.00

Cotă de piață%

Volum de tranzacționare/capitalizare de piață (24 h)2.58%

Ofertă află în circulație17,320,244.80844689

Ofertă maximă0

Ofertă totală17,320,244.80844689

Rată de circulație%

Data emiterii2016-09-01 00:00:00

Prețul la care activul a fost emis pentru prima dată--

Maxim dintotdeauna169.99099731445312,2017-12-26

Cel mai mic preț0.2751010060310364,2016-12-02

Lanț de blocuri publicXZC

Sector

Rețele sociale

