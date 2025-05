ELON

In the year 2420 a young Dogelon was born onto the beautiful red sands of Mars where he would live peacefully alongside his family. Together they worked hard to develop their expanding colony into a hub of technology that would bring prosperity to all life across the galaxy. This development continued until the dreaded arrival of the Annihilators who would chase young Dogelon backwards through time and space where he would find refuge on planet Earth and begin a new journey.

NumeELON

PozițieNo.420

Capitalizare de piață$0.00

Capitalizare de piață complet diluată$0.00

Cotă de piață%

Volum de tranzacționare/capitalizare de piață (24 h)0.00%

Ofertă află în circulație549,652,770,159,583.3

Ofertă maximă1,000,000,000,000,000

Ofertă totală1,000,000,000,000,000

Rată de circulație0.5496%

Data emiterii--

Prețul la care activul a fost emis pentru prima dată--

Maxim dintotdeauna0.00003263,2021-07-31

Cel mai mic preț0,2021-04-23

Lanț de blocuri publicETH

