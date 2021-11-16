EJS

EnjinStarter is a launchpad focused on blockchain games, NFTs, and the Metaverses. Built on Enjin's Jumpnet, we are focused on building an ecosystem for Enjin and Efinity, bringing together a community of innovative developers and content creators to develop strategies for utilizing digital assets in their games and projects. Areas of interest include Blockchain Gaming, Metaverses, AR & VR, Virtual Beings and Infrastructure

NumeEJS

PozițieNo.5826

Capitalizare de piață$0.00

Capitalizare de piață complet diluată$0.00

Cotă de piață%

Volum de tranzacționare/capitalizare de piață (24 h)0.00%

Ofertă află în circulație0

Ofertă maximă5,000,000,000

Ofertă totală4,935,472,054.28

Rată de circulație0%

Data emiterii--

Prețul la care activul a fost emis pentru prima dată--

Maxim dintotdeauna1.1117755395336668,2021-11-16

Cel mai mic preț0.000117777587564447,2025-05-30

Lanț de blocuri publicETH

