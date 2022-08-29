DC

Dogechain supercharges $Dogecoin to bring crypto applications like NFTs, games, and DeFi to the $Dogecoin community. Unfortunately, $Dogecoin cannot support any of these applications (or any other dApps). Dogechain fixes this. WIth Dogechain, Dogecoin holders can do more than simply hodl and wait for Dogecoin to moon!

NumeDC

PozițieNo.1501

Capitalizare de piață$0.00

Capitalizare de piață complet diluată$0.00

Cotă de piață%

Volum de tranzacționare/capitalizare de piață (24 h)0.01%

Ofertă află în circulație42,114,617,478.3024

Ofertă maximă200,000,000,000

Ofertă totală169,576,385,013.91132

Rată de circulație0.2105%

Data emiterii--

Prețul la care activul a fost emis pentru prima dată--

Maxim dintotdeauna0.004501279849169058,2022-08-29

Cel mai mic preț0.00008391689623281,2025-04-07

Lanț de blocuri publicDOGECHAIN

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceDeclarație de declinare a responsabilității: Datele sunt furnizate de cmc și nu trebuie considerate drept consultanță pentru investiții.