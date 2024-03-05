CYBONK

CYBONK is a hybrid of a biological organism and machine, a highly evolved dog whose body has been permanently augmented with artificial components. He’s a cybernetic organism, a technically enhanced biological entity, fighting for the meme dog alliance to uphold balance in the crypto universe, battling against peculiar-looking frogs and others, to prove they are the one true meme tokens. With many utilities such as AI, liquid staking, P2E gaming, NFTs and more, CYBONK will soon gain a foothold among the top players in cryptocurrencies.

NumeCYBONK

PozițieNo.8142

Capitalizare de piață$0.00

Capitalizare de piață complet diluată$0.00

Cotă de piață%

Volum de tranzacționare/capitalizare de piață (24 h)0.00%

Ofertă află în circulație0

Ofertă maximă100,000,000,000

Ofertă totală100,000,000,000

Rată de circulație0%

Data emiterii--

Prețul la care activul a fost emis pentru prima dată--

Maxim dintotdeauna0.000087666808168873,2024-03-17

Cel mai mic preț0.000000040425256384,2024-03-05

Lanț de blocuri publicETH

