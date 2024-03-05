CYBONK
CYBONK is a hybrid of a biological organism and machine, a highly evolved dog whose body has been permanently augmented with artificial components. He’s a cybernetic organism, a technically enhanced biological entity, fighting for the meme dog alliance to uphold balance in the crypto universe, battling against peculiar-looking frogs and others, to prove they are the one true meme tokens. With many utilities such as AI, liquid staking, P2E gaming, NFTs and more, CYBONK will soon gain a foothold among the top players in cryptocurrencies.
NumeCYBONK
PozițieNo.8142
Capitalizare de piață$0.00
Capitalizare de piață complet diluată$0.00
Cotă de piață%
Volum de tranzacționare/capitalizare de piață (24 h)0.00%
Ofertă află în circulație0
Ofertă maximă100,000,000,000
Ofertă totală100,000,000,000
Rată de circulație0%
Data emiterii--
Prețul la care activul a fost emis pentru prima dată--
Maxim dintotdeauna0.000087666808168873,2024-03-17
Cel mai mic preț0.000000040425256384,2024-03-05
Lanț de blocuri publicETH
Sector
Rețele sociale
