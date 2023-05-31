CRETA

Founded and forged by world-class experts from game engine development, publishing, marketing, and blockchain technology, Creta guarantees to be the most creative and innovative blockchain platform in the cutting-edge quality and performance. CRETA provides a cyclical world that is interlocked with reality, composed for you to enjoy all services, including content creation, play, transaction, communication, and so on. All gathered in one common world where players and creators are the same and can create their own universes.

NumeCRETA

PozițieNo.1489

Capitalizare de piață$0.00

Capitalizare de piață complet diluată$0.00

Cotă de piață%

Volum de tranzacționare/capitalizare de piață (24 h)0.01%

Ofertă află în circulație1,466,307,454

Ofertă maximă10,000,000,000

Ofertă totală10,000,000,000

Rată de circulație0.1466%

Data emiterii--

Prețul la care activul a fost emis pentru prima dată--

Maxim dintotdeauna2.382079672694401,2023-05-31

Cel mai mic preț0.002823386193634558,2025-09-25

Lanț de blocuri publicMATIC

Sector

Rețele sociale

