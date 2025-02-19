CGX

Forkast is a prediction market for gaming and internet culture, allowing users to trade on esports, memes, streamers, and Web3 trends. Community Gaming powers competitive gaming with built-in wallets, no fees, and automated payments for over 50,000 monthly matches. Since 2020, it has paid 20,000+ gamers and created 800,000 wallets. Both platforms run on CGX, a utility token for staking, liquidity incentives, tournament access, and prediction market participation.

NumeCGX

PozițieNo.2860

Capitalizare de piață$0.00

Capitalizare de piață complet diluată$0.00

Cotă de piață%

Volum de tranzacționare/capitalizare de piață (24 h)0.00%

Ofertă află în circulație173,198,643

Ofertă maximă1,000,000,000

Ofertă totală1,000,000,000

Rată de circulație0.1731%

Data emiterii--

Prețul la care activul a fost emis pentru prima dată--

Maxim dintotdeauna0.10756478181858915,2025-02-19

Cel mai mic preț0.000275046522019916,2025-05-30

Lanț de blocuri publicRONIN

Sector

Rețele sociale

