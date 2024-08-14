CATDOG
The endless debate between cat and dog lovers has made its way into the crypto world, creating a divide among meme coin fans. That's what $CATDOG is here for, the token designed to unite both sides. By combining the charm of cats and dogs, $CATDOG aims to end this playful rivalry and build a strong, united community. Whether you're into felines or canines, $CATDOG brings the best of both worlds. Join us in bridging the gap and creating a harmonious future in crypto. It's time to end the cat vs. dog war once and for all with $CATDOG.
NumeCATDOG
PozițieNo.2482
Capitalizare de piață$0.00
Capitalizare de piață complet diluată$0.00
Cotă de piață%
Volum de tranzacționare/capitalizare de piață (24 h)0.00%
Ofertă află în circulație100,000,000,000
Ofertă maximă100,000,000,000
Ofertă totală100,000,000,000
Rată de circulație1%
Data emiterii--
Prețul la care activul a fost emis pentru prima dată--
Maxim dintotdeauna0.000768145211564941,2024-08-14
Cel mai mic preț0.000002351555995597,2025-05-07
Lanț de blocuri publicSOL
Sector
Rețele sociale
