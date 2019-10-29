BTM

Bytom is an interactive protocol of multiple byte assets. Heterogeneous byte-assets (indigenous digital currency, digital assets) that operate in different forms on the Bytom Blockchain and atomic assets (warrants, securities, dividends, bonds, intelligence information, forecasting information and other information that exist in the physical world) can be registered, exchanged, gambled and engaged in other more complicated and contract-based interoperations via Bytom.

NumeBTM

PozițieNo.1593

Capitalizare de piață$0.00

Capitalizare de piață complet diluată$0.00

Cotă de piață%

Volum de tranzacționare/capitalizare de piață (24 h)0.01%

Ofertă află în circulație1,640,515,591.91

Ofertă maximă2,100,000,000

Ofertă totală2,100,000,000

Rată de circulație0.7811%

Data emiterii2019-10-29 00:00:00

Prețul la care activul a fost emis pentru prima dată0.038 USDT

Maxim dintotdeauna1.174780011177063,2018-04-24

Cel mai mic preț0.001250525573799252,2025-04-09

Lanț de blocuri publicETH

