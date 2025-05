BBF

[Baby Shark Bubble Fong Friends] is inspired by the classic arcade-puzzle games that have stood the test of time. The popular classic arcade genre was chosen to provide players with a fun and engaging gameplay as well as to lower the requirement of game understanding needed to succeed in the game. Baby Shark Bubble Fong Friends is a combination of the classic ‘bubble shooter’ game style that everyone knows and loves and the recently popularized Battle Royale style.

NumeBBF

PozițieNo.2065

Capitalizare de piață$0.00

Capitalizare de piață complet diluată$0.00

Cotă de piață%

Volum de tranzacționare/capitalizare de piață (24 h)0.10%

Ofertă află în circulație186,498,337

Ofertă maximă0

Ofertă totală700,000,000

Rată de circulație%

Data emiterii--

Prețul la care activul a fost emis pentru prima dată--

Maxim dintotdeauna34.008843495335185,2022-03-29

Cel mai mic preț0.002260043778964238,2025-05-30

Lanț de blocuri publicETH

Introducere[Baby Shark Bubble Fong Friends] is inspired by the classic arcade-puzzle games that have stood the test of time. The popular classic arcade genre was chosen to provide players with a fun and engaging gameplay as well as to lower the requirement of game understanding needed to succeed in the game. Baby Shark Bubble Fong Friends is a combination of the classic ‘bubble shooter’ game style that everyone knows and loves and the recently popularized Battle Royale style.

Sector

Rețele sociale

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceDeclarație de declinare a responsabilității: Datele sunt furnizate de cmc și nu trebuie considerate drept consultanță pentru investiții.