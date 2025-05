BABYDOGE

Baby Doge Coin has learned a few tricks and lessons from his meme father, Doge. A new crypto birthed by fans of the Doge Meme online community. Baby Doge seeks to impress his father by showing his new improved transaction speeds & adorableness. He is Hyper-deflationary with static reflections that rewards holders, so more baby doge coins are being automatically added to your wallet each transaction. Simply Love, pet, and hold as 5% from each transaction is automatically redistributed to baby doge holders.

NumeBABYDOGE

PozițieNo.180

Capitalizare de piață$0.00

Capitalizare de piață complet diluată$0.00

Cotă de piață%

Volum de tranzacționare/capitalizare de piață (24 h)0.00%

Ofertă află în circulație165,496,550,749,746,020

Ofertă maximă0

Ofertă totală202,618,733,386,743,230

Rată de circulație%

Data emiterii--

Prețul la care activul a fost emis pentru prima dată--

Maxim dintotdeauna0.000000006604286233,2024-12-10

Cel mai mic preț0.00000000053406,2021-09-26

Lanț de blocuri publicBSC

Sector

Rețele sociale

