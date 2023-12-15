BABYBONK

Baby Bonk is a fun, community-driven memecoin, celebrating the resurgence of the popular BONK meme. It offers a second chance to investors with its baby version. The coin operates with a total supply of 420 Quadrillion. With daily contests and burn events, Baby Bonk gets the unique touch other meme coins don't have. Baby Bonk has partnered up with PAAL AI to develop unique AI bots for the community. The project aims to build a strong community and make a significant impact in the crypto space.

NumeBABYBONK

PozițieNo.1778

Capitalizare de piață$0.00

Capitalizare de piață complet diluată$0.00

Cotă de piață%

Volum de tranzacționare/capitalizare de piață (24 h)0.00%

Ofertă află în circulație348,791,594,871,373,000

Ofertă maximă420,000,000,000,000,000

Ofertă totală420,000,000,000,000,000

Rată de circulație0.8304%

Data emiterii--

Prețul la care activul a fost emis pentru prima dată--

Maxim dintotdeauna0.000000000129708299,2024-03-10

Cel mai mic preț0.000000000000168269,2023-12-15

Lanț de blocuri publicBSC

Declarație de declinare a responsabilității: Datele sunt furnizate de cmc și nu trebuie considerate drept consultanță pentru investiții.