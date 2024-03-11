APU
APU, also known as Helper, is a kind and naive anthropomorphic frog that is beloved across the internet. Fed up with low-effort memecoins, more often than not led by deceptive developers, Apu decided to create his own faily launched, fully transparent coin: $APU. The one and only coin for all frens. Having already conquered the internet and the hearts of millions of people, Apu is now on his way to conquer the cryptosphere. If you consider yourself a fren, feel free to join us on this amazing ride to the only place where a character like Apu belongs to: the moon.
NumeAPU
PozițieNo.461
Capitalizare de piață$0.00
Capitalizare de piață complet diluată$0.00
Cotă de piață%
Volum de tranzacționare/capitalizare de piață (24 h)0.00%
Ofertă află în circulație337,892,157,626.5295
Ofertă maximă420,690,000,000
Ofertă totală337,892,157,626.5295
Rată de circulație0.8031%
Data emiterii--
Prețul la care activul a fost emis pentru prima dată--
Maxim dintotdeauna0.001467208055895663,2024-11-18
Cel mai mic preț0.00000001170769029,2024-03-11
Lanț de blocuri publicETH
IntroducereAPU, also known as Helper, is a kind and naive anthropomorphic frog that is beloved across the internet. Fed up with low-effort memecoins, more often than not led by deceptive developers, Apu decided to create his own faily launched, fully transparent coin: $APU. The one and only coin for all frens. Having already conquered the internet and the hearts of millions of people, Apu is now on his way to conquer the cryptosphere. If you consider yourself a fren, feel free to join us on this amazing ride to the only place where a character like Apu belongs to: the moon.
Sector
Rețele sociale
etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceDeclarație de declinare a responsabilității: Datele sunt furnizate de cmc și nu trebuie considerate drept consultanță pentru investiții.